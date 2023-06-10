Wausau Pilot & Review
Our first grilling recipe this summer is grilled veggie skewers. This is the perfect, easy side or entrée to enjoy on the patio on hot summer nights or to bring along to BBQs. The 10-minute chimichurri sauce adds the perfect, citrusy-spicy touch. Let’s get to grilling! Click here for the full recipe.
Don’t feel like cooking? That’s OK – we won’t tell. Head on over to Cedar Creek Grill House, 1000 Imperial Ave., Rothschild – our gracious sponsor for this weekly feature!
