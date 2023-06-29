Wausau Pilot & Review

City officials in Wausau are revamping the official website with a simpler web address – www.WausauWI.gov – with easier one-click access to key information.

The new site transitioned from the former ci.wausau.wi.us website on Wednesday. In addition to a new look, browsers will see a “service finder” that can help residents find what they seek more quickly.

City officials have yet to make a formal announcement on the switch. A press release is set to launch July 5, said Jean Frankel, executive assistant to the mayor, as the site is fine-tuned.

That PR plan is still on but the date could change, depending on “how things go here,” Frankel said.

Scroll down on the revamped website to find click-ready icons for elections, calendars, newsletters, bill paying, and police information portals. The site also provides a snapshot of Wausau’s population, the number of households and the city’s median income.

Wausau’s newsletter says the new website will give easy access to a portal with email and text notifications for various topics like property tax reminders, pet reminders, traffic bulletins, snow/weather emergencies, and community block grant applications, among others.

Events, news and spotlights are easier to access with a full calendar for upcoming city meetings at this link.