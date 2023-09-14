This week’s featured cocktail speaks to the crisp, cool weather of fall and the juicy tang of the apples that are so abundant this time of year in central Wisconsin. The Crab Apple Crush is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Crab Apple Crush

1.5 oz. Apple Vodka

2.5 oz. Cranberry Juice

2 oz. Lemonade

Splash of 7-Up

Apple slices, for garnish

To create this drink, fill a beer glass with ice, add the vodka, juice and lemonade, top with a splash of 7-Up and garnish with a slice or two of fresh apples. Serve and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.