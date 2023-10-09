Wausau Pilot & Review

A 14-year-old child was the driver in a crash early Monday that left two people dead, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash was reported at about 3:40 a.m. on Hwy. 73 at Polish Road. Police say the teen was driving south on Polish Road and failed to stop at a marked intersection, crashing into an eastbound semi tractor-trailer.

The child behind the wheel and a 16-year-old passenger died at the scene. Two passengers in the semi, both of Canada, were not injured in the crash.

The names of the victims have not yet been released and the crash remains under investigation.

