Who needs dessert when you can indulge in a luscious cocktail with the flavor of your favorite pie? Our cocktail of the week is, in a word, phenomenal.

The Banana Cream Pie Martini is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Banana Cream Pie Martini

2 oz. Vanilla vodka

1 oz. Jackson Morgan Brandy

1 oz. Bailey’s Irish Cream

Liquid caramel

Crushed graham crackers

Whipped cream

To create this drink, dip the rim of a martini glass in liquid caramel, then tap the rim into a plate of crushed graham crackers. Combine the liquids in a shaker and pour into the prepared glass, top with whipped cream and serve.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.