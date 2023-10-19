Wausau Pilot & Review
Who needs dessert when you can indulge in a luscious cocktail with the flavor of your favorite pie? Our cocktail of the week is, in a word, phenomenal.
The Banana Cream Pie Martini is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, and was created by Penny Borchardt.
Cocktail of the Week: Banana Cream Pie Martini
- 2 oz. Vanilla vodka
- 1 oz. Jackson Morgan Brandy
- 1 oz. Bailey’s Irish Cream
- Liquid caramel
- Crushed graham crackers
- Whipped cream
To create this drink, dip the rim of a martini glass in liquid caramel, then tap the rim into a plate of crushed graham crackers. Combine the liquids in a shaker and pour into the prepared glass, top with whipped cream and serve.
For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.
You may also be interested in
Cocktail of the Week: Salted Caramel Brownie Martini
Wausau Pilot & Review
Cocktail of the Week: Lemon Drop Margarita
Wausau Pilot & Review
Cocktail of the Week: Fall Long Island Iced Tea
Wausau Pilot & Review