Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Some photos were not available at the time of publication but can be requested from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Adam Smith, 42, of Wausau. Nov. 3, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
Jonathan Betts Rojas, 22, of Wausau. Nov. 3, 2023: Third-degree sexual assault
Charlie Degunion, 42, of Wausau. Nov. 3, 2023: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia
Jason Yonker, 45, of Shawano. Nov. 8, 2023: Bail jumping, theft
Brandon Easton, 31, of Wausau. Nov. 9, 2023: Burglary, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction
Christina Heinrichs, 39, of Weston. Nov. 9, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, neglecting a child
Stephen Martin, 29, of Granton. Nov. 7, 2023: Resisting an officer, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
Amanda Ely, 33, of Wausau. Nov. 6, 2023: Fleeing an officer, second-offense OWI, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of an illegally obtained prescription
Noel G. Alvarez, 31, of Wausau. Nov. 6, 2023: Misappropriate ID info to avoid penalty, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping
Andrew Vagle, 40, of Wausau. Nov. 6, 2023: Bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct
Nathan Scherwinski, 17, of Rudolph. Nov. 6, 2023: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, as party to a crime; possession of an illegally obtained prescription
Kayden Pagel, 17, of Wisconsin Rapids. Nov. 6, 2023: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of burglarious tools
Tomas Perez-Mondoza, 42, of Marathon. Nov. 9, 2023: Second-degree sexual assault of a child
Emery Middleton, 47, of Wausau. Nov. 7, 2023: Bail jumping, illegal entry, criminal damage to property
Gabriel Bell, 45, of Wausau. Nov. 8, 2023: Misappropriate ID info to obtain money, theft
Robert Bagwell, 52, of Schofield. Nov. 8, 2023: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver