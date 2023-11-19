By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

An urgent search is underway for a missing New York man last seen in October near Mercer, police have confirmed.

Namrud Tessema, also known as “Rudy” or “Wegahta,” is a 46-yaer-old father of two who was last seen Oct. 22 walking barefoot in the area of Maple Ridge Road in Mercer. Friends and family say he is on a spiritual journey, with an interest in Native American culture and traditions.

According to a WXPR report, what started as a search in Iron County has bloomed to envelop a half-dozen counties and hundreds of square miles.

Tessema “is greatly missed by his family and loved ones, who are anxiously awaiting his safe return home,” said the man’s friend Bserat Ghebremicael, in a statement sent to Wausau Pilot & Review.

His family and local authorities are deeply concerned about his safety and well-being. A search is on in multiple counties

Ghebremicael said Namrud Tessema’s family longs for his safe return and implores the community to come together in this crucial search and rescue operation. Any information, no matter how small, could be vital in reuniting Namrud with his loved ones.

He’s described as a black man in his 40’s with short black hair and a bushy gray beard, 5’10” tall and around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark flannel shirt.

There is a dedicated Facebook page people can follow to get updates on the search.

Iron County Sheriff’s Department: 715-561-3800

RO: 914-473-1193

Email: reweinat@gmail.com

Please help spread the word and aid in the search for Namrud Tessema to ensure his safe return to his family.