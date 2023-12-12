Wausau Pilot & Review

A Janesville-based regional supermarket chain is eyeing Rib Mountain as a potential location for a new store, according to materials posted on a Plan Commission agenda.

Woodman’s Markets was founded in 1919 as a produce stand and has grown to operate 19 stores in Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Woodman’s appeared on an annual Supermarket News Top 50 Small Chains and Independents list since 2010. Now, Rib Mountain could be the next community to see a Woodman’s come to town.

Bret Backus, vice president of real estate with Woodman’s Food Markets, Inc., requested a pre-application discussion with the Plan Commission regarding a potential location between Cloverland Lane, Swan Avenue and Morning Glory Lane and has provided preliminary site plans and renderings. The property is zoned suburban commercial and urban residential.

Village officials say Backus is seeking feedback and direction before submitting a final application for the project. Preliminary site plans show a potential 239,000-square-foot grocery store with more than 600 parking spaces as well as a convenience store with an oil change center and car wash.

Woodman’s Food Markets has 3,800 employees, and the revenue per employee ratio is $526,315. Woodman’s Food Markets peak revenue was $2.0B in 2022, according to company data. Officials from Woodman’s were not immediately available for comment.

Also under discussion Wednesday is proposed zoning changes that would pave the way for two proposed restaurants in Rib Mountain: Chick-fil-A and Chipotle Mexican Grill.

A discussion is set for 5 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Village of Rib Mountain Municipal Center, 227800 Snowbird Ave., and is open to the public.