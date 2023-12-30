Wausau Pilot & Review

A motorcycle driver was badly injured in a crash Friday in Oneida County and was airlifted from the scene, officials said.

The crash was reported at about 4:30 p.m. on Hwy. 47 near Grills Landing Road in the town of Newbold, near Rhinelander. Police say the motorcycle driver was headed south on Hwy. 47 and struck the side of a northbound Ford Explorer. The driver of the Ford was making a left turn into a private driveway, police said.

Spirit helicopter was paged to the crash and the motorcycle driver was flown to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. His current condition is unclear. The driver of the Explorer was not injured.

A portion of Hwy. 47 was shut down for more than four hours as crews cleared the scene, and the Wisconsin State Patrol is reconstructing the crash.

No names have been released. This is a developing story.

