Submitted by Jim Force to Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wisconsin girls’ team won two critical games yesterday to advance to the semi-finals at the U18 National Championships at Rock Creek Curling in Lafayette, Colorado, near Denver.

Featuring Wausau’s Ella Wendling and Adriana Fisher, the team defeated the team from North Dakota, 9-2, and then the team from Alaska, 11-1, to move on to the championship round today.

The other team from its pool to make it to the semis is Team Johnson from Minnesota, which the Wisconsin girls defeated in the opening round.

Also in the semi-finals are team Hollands from Ohio and team Pekowitz from Massachusetts. All four teams went 4-1 in round-robin play.

The other members of Team Wendling are Emily Rubenzer from Stevens Point and Savannah Koch from Poynette.