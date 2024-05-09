Wausau Pilot & Review
A baby is dead after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday at a home in Bonduel, according to Shawano County Sheriff’s officials.
A 911 caller at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday reported that the 5-month-old baby had been run over. CPR was in progress when Bonduel EMS and Shawano Ambulance crews arrived on scene.
A medical helicopter was paged to the scene and the child, a girl, was airlifted to a hospital in Green Bay, where she was later pronounced dead.
Police say the child’s parents and the driver who struck the girl have all cooperated with law enforcement. The victim’s name has not been released.
The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime, fire or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at [email protected].