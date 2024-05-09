Wausau Pilot & Review

A baby is dead after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday at a home in Bonduel, according to Shawano County Sheriff’s officials.

A 911 caller at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday reported that the 5-month-old baby had been run over. CPR was in progress when Bonduel EMS and Shawano Ambulance crews arrived on scene.

A medical helicopter was paged to the scene and the child, a girl, was airlifted to a hospital in Green Bay, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say the child’s parents and the driver who struck the girl have all cooperated with law enforcement. The victim’s name has not been released.