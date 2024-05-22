Wausau Pilot & Review

One person died early Wednesday in a house fire in Wisconsin Rapids, officials said.

The blaze broke out shortly after midnight at a home on 11th Street. Heavy smoke and flames were pouring from the first and second levels of the home when crews arrived.

Four people were inside the home, one of whom was trapped inside of a bedroom and died at the scene, officials said. The name of the victim is being withheld at this time.

The home is considered a total loss.