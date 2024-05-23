Nathan Ostrowski, 49, of Mosinee. May 21, 2024: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia - repeater

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing [email protected] and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Some photos were not available at the time of publication but can be requested from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Email [email protected] with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Wesley Burnett, 34, of Wausau. May 22, 2024: Battery by prisoners, bail jumping
Marcus Gates, 53, of Wausau. May 21, 2024: Solicit an intimate representation from a minor
Brian Hart, 48, of Chelsea. May 22, 2024: Bail jumping
Meriah Montgomery, 48, of Stratford. May 21, 2024: First-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13
Nathan Ostrowski, 49, of Mosinee. May 21, 2024: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia – repeater
Justin Reynolds, 37, of Wausau. May 16, 2024: Possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver
Robert Beltz-Lavake, 20, of Wausau. May 17, 2024: Maintain a drug trafficking place, possession of THC with intent to deliver, manufacture or deliver THC, child neglect
Charles Oldenburg, 65, of Wausau. May 20, 2024: Bail jumping
Tanner Dobizl, 26, of Wausau. May 17, 2024: Battery, criminal damage to property as a domestic abuse repeater
John A. Walker, 33, of Weston. May 20, 2024: Manufacture or deliver more than 50 grams of amphetamine, possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, maintain a drug trafficking place
Trenton Oneil, 21, of Wausau. May 21, 2024: Second-degree sexual assault with the use of force
Bryan Whitman, 50, of Mosinee. May 17, 2024: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm
Brett Alber, 52, of Wayzata, Minn. May 17, 2024: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer
Davian Dominick, 21, of Marshfield. May 16, 2024: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000
Edward L. Jackson III, 28. of Rothschild. May 22, 2024: Possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of designer drugs with intent to deliver, possession of psilocin with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, bail jumping
Shawneen Hulstrom, 45, of Wausau. May 22, 2024: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000