Wausau Pilot & Review

One person drowned Saturday in the Wisconsin River in Wood County, officials confirmed.

The drowning is one of two incidents reported Saturday on the Wisconsin River. Saturday afternoon, a woman was pulled from the river in Wausau and taken to a hospital for treatment.

A 911 caller contacted Wood County dispatch at about 1 p.m. in the town of Saratoga, just north of Wakely Road. The caller pulled the person to shore, but lifesaving efforts were not successful.

No foul play is suspected. The name and age of the victim are being withheld pending notification of family.