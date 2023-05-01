Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wisconsin Department of Justice today announced that a judge has sentenced former Oneida County Sheriff’s Patrol Sergeant, Stetson Okeefe Grant, 36, of Rhinelander, to 90 days in jail and three years of probation after a jury found the defendant guilty of one count of stalking and one count of disorderly conduct in February of 2023.

The evidence presented at trial established that Mr. Grant stalked a person from February of 2019 through August of 2020. According to the criminal complaint, Mr. Grant would stop by the victim’s house without their consent and while he was on duty for the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. The complaint states that Mr. Grant would make the victim feel uncomfortable in their own home and would not leave when they asked him to. When the victim warned they would call the police on Mr. Grant, Mr. Grant replied, “I am the police.”

“This conviction was possible because of the efforts of the law enforcement professionals who worked on this case and the bravery of the victim,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to everyone who worked to hold the defendant accountable for his crimes.”

“I want to thank Special Agent, Shane Heiser, the Oneida County District Attorney office and the Oneida County Sheriff Office for all their assistance with this prosecution,” said Price County District Attorney Karl Kelz. “I also want to thank the victim in this matter for having the courage to tell the jury exactly what she had to endure from the defendant.”

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation led the investigation. Price County District Attorney Karl Kelz served as the special prosecutor. Victim/witness services were provided by Price County.