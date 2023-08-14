Wausau Pilot & Review

A Rib Lake man died Saturday after rolling his ATV, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim has been identified as James C. Wacholtz, Jr., 48, of Rib Lake.

Dispatch received a 911 call at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday from a witness who reported that a group of UTV drivers found the man injured on the roadway. Wacholtz was not responsive when EMS crews arrived.

Wacholtz was flown by medical helicopter to Aspirus Wausau Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Investigators say Wacholtz was thrown from the ATV after losing control on a turn. Speed is considered a potential contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.