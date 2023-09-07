This week’s featured cocktail is a delightful refresher that combines the classic taste of a margarita with the sweetness of a prickly pear. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Prickly Pear Margarita

2 oz. Tequila

1 oz. Triple sec

1 oz. Prickly pear syrup

1/2 oz. Lime juice

Sugar, for the rim

Lime slice, for garnish

To create this drink, line the rim of a cocktail glass with lime, then dip into a plate of colored sugar before adding ice. Measure the liquids into a shaker to combine, then pour into the prepared glass and serve.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.