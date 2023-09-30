Wausau Pilot & Review

We’ve previously shared versions of tomato soup with basil, roasted red peppers and spicy chipotle, but this latest recipe has a new twist: white beans and a whole lotta garlic.

The inspiration came from a highly-rated New York Times recipe with a few adjustments to make it a little spicy, thicker and dairy-free. Click here for the recipe from the Minimalist Baker.

