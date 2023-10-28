By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A 41-year-old man accused of shooting at a family riding on Hwy. 51 this month faced formal charges Friday in Wausau and is being held on a half-million dollar bond.

Bennie Green faces charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing an officer, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, possessing a firearm after a felony condition, driving while intoxicated causing injury connected to the Oct. 6 shooting and chase north of Wausau. In all, prosecutors filed 13 charges against Green, who made an initial appearance Oct. 27 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Police say two young children were among the five family members riding in a car on Hwy. 51 when Green approached from behind at a high rate of speed. Green passed the family’s vehicle, but slowed down in front, prompting the driver to change lanes. That’s when Green allegedly sped up and tailgated the family’s vehicle so closely they could not see his headlights. Then, the shooting began, police said.

Green allegedly drove his vehicle alongside the family’s car, pulled out a handgun and started shooting. At least four shots were fired, police said, and one person inside the vehicle was struck by gunfire. Another family member was injured by shrapnel.

The shooting was witnessed by another driver who saw flashes and heard multiple gunshots.

One of the victims called 911 to report the shooting, near County Hwy. WW in the Village of Maine. Green’s vehicle was spotted in Lincoln County and a pursuit extended back into Marathon County, ending in Wausau. The handgun allegedly used in the shooting was discovered on a resident’s lawn along County Hwy. W.

Green, who lists a Tony, Wis. address, remains behind bars. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 6.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.