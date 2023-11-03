Wausau Pilot & Review

Authorities have positively identified the man killed in a September rollover in the town of Marathon.

In a news release, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department says 38-year-old Tyler Wayne Ida, of Marathon, perished in the crash.

The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27 near the intersection of County Road B and Four Mile road. Emergency scanner traffic shows a 911 caller reported seeing a vehicle on fire in the ditch, prompting a response from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, SAFER Fire and EMS and Wisconsin Public Service.

India was the sole occupant of the vehicle. His remains were identified through an investigation by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Forensic Sciences, State Crime Laboratory – Madison.

No additional details about the circumstances surrounding the crash have been released.