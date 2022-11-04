Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wisconsin-based producer is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged meats and poultry, the fourth for meat products and the fifth food recall statewide in a one-month span.

Heritage Meats in Butternut sold the affected packaged meats and poultry wholesale, at retail, and provided as a custom service to consumers in the Ashland County area. The recalled product carries a mark of inspection with establishment No. 232 and includes:

Seasoned raw ground beef, pork, lamb or poultry

Raw ground beef, pork, lamb or poultry

Marinated raw cuts of beef, pork, lamb or poultry

Seasoned raw cuts of beef, pork, lamb or poultry

Raw cuts of beef, pork, lamb or poultry

These recalled raw products were manufactured at Heritage Meats on the dates found here and could be beef, pork, lamb or chicken. Production dates could appear as pack dates (e.g., 02152022) on labels. If no date is present, the product should be considered as part of the recall.

Products may be branded as South Shore Meats, Heritage Meats or Heritage Acres. Products could have been purchased during these timeframes through Northland College, Bayfield Food Cooperative, Chequamegon Food Co-op and Heritage Meats.

Evidence shows that the products were misbranded and produced without the benefit of inspection.

Stoney Acres Farm issued a voluntary recall earlier this week for several pizza varieties sold in the Wausau, Merrill and Athens area. Prior to that, on Oct. 24, Door County Custom Meats and Venison Processing in Sturgeon Bay issued a recall for a four products, each of which were sold at farmers markets and retail stores. Also in October, Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe recalled 19 products, while Harry Hansen Meat Service recalled beef strips.

Like the earlier announcements, this is a Class I recall which indicates “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” according to state officials.

No illnesses have been reported. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them.

Questions should be addressed to Travis Pydo, Heritage Meats, at 715-360-3427.